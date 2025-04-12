Pakistan: Punjab Scraps 44,000 Teaching Posts Amid Crisis

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Pakistan, Punjab province’s education department has abolished 44,000 posts of government school teachers as part of its outsourcing campaign to the private sector. According to media reports, the move adds to the existing challenges and struggles for the people, who are faced with a towering inflation crisis. There has been a shortage of at least 100,000 teachers in government schools in the Punjab province since the last recruitment drive was done in 2018. Statistics reveal that there were at least 26.2 million out-of-school children in Pakistan in 2021-22. Moreover, Pakistan’s unemployment rate was 6.3 percent in 2024.