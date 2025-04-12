Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: Punjab Scraps 44,000 Teaching Posts Amid Crisis

Apr 12, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Pakistan, Punjab province’s education department has abolished 44,000 posts of government school teachers as part of its outsourcing campaign to the private sector. According to media reports, the move adds to the existing challenges and struggles for the people, who are faced with a towering inflation crisis. There has been a shortage of at least 100,000 teachers in government schools in the Punjab province since the last recruitment drive was done in 2018. Statistics reveal that there were at least 26.2 million out-of-school children in Pakistan in 2021-22. Moreover, Pakistan’s unemployment rate was 6.3 percent in 2024.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

468 Aftershocks Recorded Since Myanmar’s 7.7-Magnitude Quake; No New Damage Reported

Apr 12, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Flights, trains cancelled as winds storm hit Beijing and northern China

Apr 12, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US orders foreign nationals to register under Alien Act or face arrest, deportation

Apr 12, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Union Home Secretary holds a video conference with Chief Secretary and DGP of West Bengal

13 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Mustard Production in Kashmir Sees 36,000 MT Surge, Reducing Dependence on Imports

13 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Jharkhand: Jawan Killed, Arms Seized in Anti-Naxal Operations

13 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

President Murmu Highlights Trade, Investment Potential in Meeting with Italian Dy PM Antonio Tajani

13 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!