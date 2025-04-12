Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

468 Aftershocks Recorded Since Myanmar’s 7.7-Magnitude Quake; No New Damage Reported

Apr 12, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

A total of 468 aftershocks have been recorded in Myanmar and surrounding areas as of early this morning, following the powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck the nation on March 28. The Thai Meteorological Department reported 184 aftershocks with magnitudes between 1.0 and 2.9, 198 between 3.0 and 3.9, 73 between 4.0 and 4.9, and 13 between 5.0 and 5.9. In Thailand, 21 mild aftershocks have occurred, mainly in Mae Hong Son, ranging from 1.0 to 5.9. The latest aftershock was recorded in Myanmar early this morning, with no impact.

