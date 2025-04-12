Flights, trains cancelled as winds storm hit Beijing and northern China

AMN/ WEB DESK

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled and train lines suspended as the winds storm hit Beijing and northern China today. According to media reports, 838 flights have been cancelled at the capital’s two major airports.

Train services, including the airport’s express subway line and some high-speed rail lines, have been suspended. Parks have also been shut, with some old trees reinforced or trimmed in preparation, but almost 300 trees have already fallen in the capital. A number of vehicles were damaged; however, no injuries were reported.

Yesterday, the authorities urged millions of people to stay indoors. Wind gusts of up to 150 kilometers per hour, the strongest in the Chinese capital in more than half a century, have forced the closure of attractions and historic sites. The strong winds are coming from a cold vortex system over Mongolia and are expected to last through the weekend.