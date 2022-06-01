FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Jun 2022 10:30:25      انڈین آواز

US will send more advanced rocket systems to Ukraine: President Joe Biden

AMN / WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden has announced that America will send more advanced rocket systems to Ukraine. According to media reports, new weaponry will include the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). This New system can launch multiple precision-guided missiles at targets as far as 70 kilometer away.

President Biden wrote in an opinion piece in The New York Times, said that the United States has aided Ukraine with weapons and ammunition in order to bolster its position on the battlefield and ultimately in peace negotiations with Russia.

On other hand, a Ukrainian regional governor acknowledged yesterday that Russia has taken control of half or more of the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk that plays a pivotal role in Moscow’s attempt to capture the industrial Donbas region.

Luhansk’s regional governor, Serhiy Gaidai also said that after days of fierce fighting Russian forces control most of the city.

