US welcomes India’s role in helping achieve lasting peace in Ukraine

WEB DESK

The United States has welcomed the role of India in helping achieve lasting peace in Ukraine. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the US welcomes the role that India or any other country could play in helping achieve a just and lasting peace that recognizes Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He was replying to a question whether India or Prime Minister Narendra Modi can play a part in putting an end to the protracted conflict between Russia and Ukraine at a press conference in Washington DC last night.

Earlier, in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden expressed concern over the conflict in Ukraine and mourned its terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences.

The two leaders underscored the serious and growing impacts of the war on the global economic system, including on food, fuel and energy security, and critical supply chains. They called for greater efforts to mitigate the consequences of the war, especially in the developing world.

Earlier, in May, PM Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima and assured him of India’s support in resolving the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.

Further, since the conflict began, PM Modi has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as President Zelenskyy a number of times, urging both leaders to arrive at a diplomatic solution.