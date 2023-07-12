इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jul 2023 02:09:14      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

North Korea accuses US of illegally flying over economic zone and warns counter-action

Leave a comment
Published On: By

North Korea has accused the United States of illegally flying over the economic zone eight times and warned of counter-action.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong, a key ruling party official, said, in case of repeated illegal intrusion, the US forces will experience a very critical flight.

The Pentagon earlier set aside Pyongyang’s accusations of airspace violations and said the U.S. military had adhered to international law.

Kim accused the U.S. Air Force of intruding into the North’s “economic water zone” on Monday off the east coast of the Korean peninsula in the sky above the sea 435 km east of Tongchon of Gangwon Province.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller urged North Korea to refrain from escalatory actions and reiterated a call for it to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں کسی مذہب کو خطرہ نہیں: این ایس اے اجیت ڈوول

اے ایم این / نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے قومی سلامتی کے مشیر (این ای ...

بہار سرکار نے زہریلی شراب کے سانحے میں مرنے والوں کے کنبوں کو امداد اور معاوضہ فراہم کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا

بہار سرکار نے پہلی بار زہریلی شراب کے سانحے میں مرنے والوں کے ...

ریلوے نے وندے بھارت سمیت سبھی ریل گاڑیوں میں اے سی زمروں کے کرائے میں 25 فیصد کی کمی کئے جانے کا اعلان کیا

ریلوے کی وزارت نے اعلان کیا ہے کہ سبھی ریل گاڑیوں میں اے سی چی ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO to transfer its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle to private sector

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will soon transfer its Small Satellite Launch Vehi ...

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, to launch from Sriharikota this week

AMN / WEB DESK India's upcoming lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 will be launched from Sriharikota this week. Mi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart