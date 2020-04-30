Latest News

US: Trump terms WHO as ‘a pipe organ for China’ over COVID-19 Outbreak

United States President Donald Trump has termed the World Health Organization as a pipe organ for China and said the US will soon come out with its recommendations on the global body and on China.

WHO misled us, on the Corona virus outbreak, the US President Trump charged on Wednesday and told reporters at the White House that they were not happy with the World Health Organization.

President Trump has launched an investigation into the WHO’s role in the spread of Corona virus and has accused it of siding with China during the pandemic. Pending an investigation, the President has stopped US aid to the WHO. The investigation would look into the role of China also and as to how the virus spread from its Wuhan city.

Trump said, while the US on an average has given the WHO a financial aid between 400 and 500 million US Dollars and China is giving 38 million US Dollars. And yet, WHO seems to work for China. They should have been in there early, they should have known what was going on and they should have been able to stop it, he said.

There is nothing positive about what happened in China, he said reiterating that China could have stopped the virus at the source. US had banned flights from China in the last week of January.

