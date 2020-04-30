Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 9,72,719 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Lockdowns causing record fall in CO2 emissions
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,27,638 worldwide
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is no more
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Apr 2020 03:48:42      انڈین آواز

US Navy to host world’s largest maritime exercises in Hawaii again this year

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The US Navy has said that it will host the world’s largest maritime exercises in Hawaii again this year, but the drills will only be held at sea because of the Corona virus.

The Navy has held the Rim of the Pacific exercises in Hawaii every two years since the early 1970s.

Hawaii Governor David Ige earlier this month asked the military to postpone the drills until the COVID-19 situation in the islands subsides.

The Pacific Fleet said, in a statement issued yesterday, RIMPAC- 2020 would not include social events on shore.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will host a minimal footprint of staff for logistics and support functions.

It said the modified exercise was a way to conduct a meaningful exercise with maximum training value and minimum risk to the force, allies and partners, and the people of Hawaii.

The drills will also be held over two weeks, from 17th to 31st August , instead of the usual five weeks of events from late June to early August.

The US has the most Corona virus cases in the world, while an outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier infected nearly 1,000 sailors.

Other RIMPAC participants including Japan have also experienced outbreaks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Fans, Friends mourn death of legend Rishi Kapoor

Fans, Friends mourn death of legend Rishi Kapoor

WEB DESK The Death of renowned actor Rishi Kapoor has left the country shocked and distressed. Fans and col ...

Renowned Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is no more

Renowned Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is no more

WEB DESK Renowned Actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away at a Mumbai hospital. The 67-year-old actor fought a t ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!