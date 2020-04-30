Indian-American Congressman seeks refugee status for Afghan Sikhs, Hindus

WEB DESK

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna has urged the Trump Administration to give refugee status to the minority Sikh and Hindu families in Afghanistan who are increasingly facing persecution by terror outfits in the Asian country.

Expressing concerns about the health and safety of 200 Hindu and Sikh religious minorities in the war-ravaged nation, Khanna wrote a letter to the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad F Wolf.

According to Ro Khanna, the US proposed resettling 18,000 refugees in this fiscal year, including up to 5,000 individuals who are persecuted for their religion or other protected grounds.

Up to 7,500 individuals can be referred to the US Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) by a US embassy in any location.