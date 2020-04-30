Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 9,06,898 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
France to make masks compulsory on public transport
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,12,345 worldwide
Coronavirus: Infection rate rises in Germany

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Apr 2020 02:17:13      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Indian-American Congressman seeks refugee status for Afghan Sikhs, Hindus

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna has urged the Trump Administration to give refugee status to the minority Sikh and Hindu families in Afghanistan who are increasingly facing persecution by terror outfits in the Asian country.

Expressing concerns about the health and safety of 200 Hindu and Sikh religious minorities in the war-ravaged nation, Khanna wrote a letter to the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad F Wolf.

According to Ro Khanna, the US proposed resettling 18,000 refugees in this fiscal year, including up to 5,000 individuals who are persecuted for their religion or other protected grounds.

Up to 7,500 individuals can be referred to the US Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) by a US embassy in any location.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Fans, Friends mourn death of legend Rishi Kapoor

Fans, Friends mourn death of legend Rishi Kapoor

WEB DESK The Death of renowned actor Rishi Kapoor has left the country shocked and distressed. Fans and col ...

Renowned Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is no more

Renowned Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is no more

WEB DESK Renowned Actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away at a Mumbai hospital. The 67-year-old actor fought a t ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!