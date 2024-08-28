THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Trump faces revised indictment of illegally trying to overturn 2020 elections

Aug 28, 2024

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday faced a revised federal indictment accusing him of illegally trying to overturn the 2020 election results. The new indictment refines the charges to focus on Trump’s actions as a political candidate seeking reelection, rather than as president.

This update follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on July 1 that granted Trump broad immunity from criminal prosecution for actions taken while in office. Despite the revisions, it is unlikely the case will go to trial before the November 5 election, where Trump is running against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denounced the charges as politically motivated to hinder his return to power.

You missed

CAMPUS

Australia restricts enrollment of international students

August 28, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Trump faces revised indictment of illegally trying to overturn 2020 elections

August 28, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s pharma industry will be of 130 billion dollars by 2030 : Minister

August 28, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

B. Srinivasan appointed as DG NSG

August 28, 2024