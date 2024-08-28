US: Trump faces revised indictment of illegally trying to overturn 2020 elections

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday faced a revised federal indictment accusing him of illegally trying to overturn the 2020 election results. The new indictment refines the charges to focus on Trump’s actions as a political candidate seeking reelection, rather than as president.

This update follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on July 1 that granted Trump broad immunity from criminal prosecution for actions taken while in office. Despite the revisions, it is unlikely the case will go to trial before the November 5 election, where Trump is running against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denounced the charges as politically motivated to hinder his return to power.