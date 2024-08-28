17th India-Israel Foreign Office Consultations Held in New Delhi

AMN / NEW DELHI

The 17th India-Israel Foreign Office Consultations were held in New Delhi today. The Indian side was led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and the Israeli side was led by the Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Yaakov Blitshtein.

Reflecting on the strength of the India-Israel Strategic Partnership, both sides discussed various issues of bilateral interest in depth and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral endeavours. The two sides also shared views on the prevailing situation in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific.

Reiterating India’s strong and unequivocal condemnation of the terror attacks on Israel on 7th October 2023, the Foreign Secretary called for the unconditional and immediate release of all hostages, ceasefire, the need for continued humanitarian assistance and adherence to international humanitarian law. At the same time, he also shared India’s concern at the escalating situation in West Asia and emphasized restraint, dialogue, and diplomacy.