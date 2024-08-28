THE INDIAN AWAAZ

UNSC reforms discussion postponed for next session; India criticises decision

Aug 28, 2024

The UN General Assembly has voted to postpone Security Council reform discussions to the next session. India’s Deputy Permanent Representative, Yojana Patel criticized the decision and warned that the Inter-Governmental Negotiations (IGN) process risks losing its legitimacy if it continues without progress.

Since the IGN process began in 2009, the Assembly has repeatedly deferred formal negotiations due to opposition from a group of 12 countries, including Italy, Pakistan, and Canada, which have blocked the adoption of formal negotiations.

Sergio Danese, Permanent Representative of Brazil, representing the G4 -India, Brazil, Germany, and Japan, cautioned that continued failure to advance the negotiations could indicate that the IGN framework is ineffective or obstructive to reform efforts.

