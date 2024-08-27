BANGLADESH: Three more murder cases filed against ousted PM Hasina

DHAKA

Three separate murder cases were filed against a total of 155 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, over the killings of one Meraj Hossain in Demra, Monsur Miah in Basila, Mohammadpur and Nahidul in capital’s Mirpur during the recent anti-discrimination student movement.



A complaint was filed with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Belal Hossain against 92 people over the murder of Meraj Hossain in capital’s Demra area on August 5. The court, after recording statement of the complainant, asked the concerned police station to take the matter as first information report (FIR).



The other prominent accused apart from Sheikh Hasina in the case are – Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, Habibur Rahman, Harun Ur Rashid and Biplab Kumar Sarkar.

One Ainal Haque filed another complaint with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury over the killing of his brother Monsur Miah in Basila, Mohammadpur, on July 19, against 22 people including Sheikh Hasina. The court after recording statement of the complainant, asked Mohammadpur Police Station to accept the matter as FIR.



The other prominent accused in the case are- Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Anisul Huq, Tajul Islam, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad A Arafat and Salman F Rahman.



Meanwhile, another case was filed against 41, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, over the killing of Nahidul Islam in capital’s Mirpur area on July 19. Nahidul’s brother Sobuj filed the complaint with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan. The court after recording statement of the complainant, asked Mirpur Model Police Station to accept the matter as FIR.



The other prominent accused in the case are- Sheikh Rehana, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Fazle Noor Taposh, and Fazle Shams Porosh. BSS