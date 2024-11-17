The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Trump announces Donald Steven Cheung as White House Head of Communications

Nov 16, 2024

In the US, President-elect Donald Trump has announced the appointment of Donald Steven Cheung as the White House Head of Communications in his incoming administration.

Cheung, who managed Trump’s media relations and served as his chief spokesperson during the campaign, will return to the White House as Assistant to the President and Director of Communications. Trump made the announcement yesterday.

Cheung previously served as Special Assistant to the President and Director of Strategic Response during Trump’s first term, where he was responsible for managing emerging challenges and developing strategies to address key issues.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan imposes lockdown in Lahore and Multan for 3 days amid worst smog conditions

Nov 16, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

German Chancellor discusses Ukraine crisis with President Putin over telephone

Nov 16, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Rohingya crisis going to become an issue for rest of the world: Bangladesh Foreign Adviser

Nov 16, 2024

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Jhansi hospital fire raises serious questions about govt negligence: Rahul Gandhi

17 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: India thrash China 3-0

16 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

Tennis: Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden defeat German pair Kevin and Tim Puetz in group-stage clash at ATP Finals 2024

16 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

Squash: India’s Abhay Singh enters Semifinals of Ace Malaysia Cup in Kuala Lumpur

16 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment