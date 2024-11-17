US: Trump announces Donald Steven Cheung as White House Head of Communications

In the US, President-elect Donald Trump has announced the appointment of Donald Steven Cheung as the White House Head of Communications in his incoming administration.

Cheung, who managed Trump’s media relations and served as his chief spokesperson during the campaign, will return to the White House as Assistant to the President and Director of Communications. Trump made the announcement yesterday.

Cheung previously served as Special Assistant to the President and Director of Strategic Response during Trump’s first term, where he was responsible for managing emerging challenges and developing strategies to address key issues.