Pakistan imposes lockdown in Lahore and Multan for 3 days amid worst smog conditions

Nov 16, 2024

AMN

In Pakistan, the Punjab government has imposed a complete lockdown in Lahore and Multan for three days next week due to the worsening smog conditions.

Pakistan’s Senior Minister for Information and Environment Protection, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that a complete lockdown will be enforced on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday next week, if the situation does not improve by Wednesday. Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, she highlighted the gravity of the situation, comparing the health risks posed by smog to those experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms Marriyum further highlighted the urgent need for decisive action to safeguard public health. She further stated that long-term strategies to address pollution, including regulating motorcycle and rickshaw emissions, will be introduced after consideration.

