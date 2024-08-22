THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US thanked Egypt for its mediator role in ceasefire talks on Gaza

Aug 21, 2024

The United State Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Al- Alamein in Egypt yesterday.  He thanked the President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for Egypt’s partnership as a mediator on the ceasefire talks to secure the release of hostages and allow a surge of humanitarian assistance to Gaza. Blinken also stressed the importance of continuing to work together to prevent regional escalations. He welcomed Egypt’s active participation in the talks in Switzerland, and noted the importance of allowing unhindered humanitarian access to Sudanese civilians.

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Taslim Jahan, Rape and Murder Case Go Unsung

August 22, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia & Azerbaijan Sign 7 Agreements During Putin’s Visit

August 21, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bus carrying Shiite pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashes in central Iran

August 21, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US thanked Egypt for its mediator role in ceasefire talks on Gaza

August 21, 2024