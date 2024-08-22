US thanked Egypt for its mediator role in ceasefire talks on Gaza

The United State Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Al- Alamein in Egypt yesterday. He thanked the President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for Egypt’s partnership as a mediator on the ceasefire talks to secure the release of hostages and allow a surge of humanitarian assistance to Gaza. Blinken also stressed the importance of continuing to work together to prevent regional escalations. He welcomed Egypt’s active participation in the talks in Switzerland, and noted the importance of allowing unhindered humanitarian access to Sudanese civilians.

