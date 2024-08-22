Bus carrying Shiite pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashes in central Iran

AMN

A bus carrying Shiite pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashed in central Iran, killing at least 28 people last night. The bus had 51 pilgrims for Arbaeen, a significant Shiite observance commemorating the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein. About two million Shia Muslim pilgrims are currently taking part in the annual pilgrimage, which spans about 80 km from Najaf to Karbala in Iraq. In a separate incident early today, a bus crash in Sistan and Baluchestan province resulted in six fatalities and 18 injuries. Iran’s road safety issues are well documented, with the country experiencing approximately 17,000 traffic fatalities annually due to poor adherence to traffic laws, unsafe vehicles, and insufficient emergency response in rural areas.