Russia & Azerbaijan Sign 7 Agreements During Putin’s Visit

Russia and Azerbaijan have signed seven documents during the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit to Azerbaijan. According to media reports, President and his counterpart Ilham Aliyev signed a joint statement in baku to further solidify the relationship between the two nations. Speaking after talks with Azerbaijani President, Putin emphasised Russia’s role in facilitating a peace agreement based on the trilateral accords reached in 2020 and 2022 by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia. He said the three nations are prepared to assist in the delimitation and demarcation of the border, utilising relevant Soviet-era documents, as well as in unblocking cross-border routes and establishing humanitarian contacts.

Amid ongoing crises, including the situation in Ukraine, Putin underscored Russia’s historical involvement in the South Caucasus and its commitment to participating in these efforts.