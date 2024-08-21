India strengthens ties with Yemen in historic diplomatic visit

Indian Ambassador Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan presented his credentials to President Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi in Aden today, marking the first visit by an Indian ambassador to Yemen in nearly a decade. This historic occasion reinforces diplomatic ties between India and Yemen, with Ambassador Khan emphasizing India’s commitment to supporting Yemen’s peace, stability, and development.

President of Yemen Al-Alimi expressed his desire to further strengthen bilateral relations, recalling Yemen’s longstanding ties with India

In addition to his meeting with President Al-Alimi, Dr. Khan is scheduled to engage with various local interlocutors, government officials, and members of the Indian community during his visit. The discussions are expected to cover a wide range of areas including trade, culture, education, and health, with the aim of expanding collaboration for the benefit of both countries.In addition to Dr Khan, Ambassadors of Vietnam, Sweden, Ireland, Austria, Ethiopia, Angola and Iraq also presented their credentials. Ambassador Khan is having concurrent accreditation for Yemen, is based in Riyadh.