US tennis star Coco Gauff wins China Open final in straight sets

TV GRAB

US tennis star Coco Gauff stormed to victory in the 2024 China Open final, yesterday. The sixth-ranked 20-year-old American and last year’s US Open champion defeated Karolina Muchová of Czech 6-1, 6-3 in one hour, 16 minutes, for her second title of the year and eighth overall.

Gauff became the youngest China Open champion in 14 years. She is also the second American to have won the tournament outside of Serena Williams, who won in 2004 and 2013.

Gauff has now won eight singles titles in her career. Her record improves to 8-1 in finals matches. Even more impressively, she is the first player to be 7-0 in hard-court finals in the Open era.