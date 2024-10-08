India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in first T20I of three-match series 

In men’s cricket, India registered a comfortable seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first T20 International of the three-match series in Gwalior last night.

chasing a target of 128 runs, India dominated with its batting attack, winning the match in just 11.5 overs. Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav contributed 29 runs each, while Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten with a winning knock of 39 off 16 balls.

For Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz each took one wicket.

Earlier, after being put into bat, Bangladesh was bundled out for just 127 runs, with one delivery remaining in the innings. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the highest scorer for Bangladesh, finishing with an unbeaten 35 runs.

Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy clinched three wickets each to restrict Bangladesh at below par score Arshdeep Singh was adjudged Player of the Match.

The second T20I match between India and Bangladesh will be played at Arun Jaitley International Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday from 7 PM onwards.