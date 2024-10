In Table Tennis, India progressed to the semi-finals of the Asian Table Tennis Championship in the women’s team event after defeating South Korea in the quarter-finals in Kazakhstan today. This victory guaranteed the Indian team their first-ever medal in the championship. Led by Manika Batra, India handed a 3-2 defeat to the Korean side. India will face Japan in the semi-finals, scheduled to take place tomorrow. The Japanese beat Singapore in the quarter-finals.

Post navigation