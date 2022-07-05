US: Six killed, dozens wounded in Highland Park July Fourth parade

WEB DESK

In the United States, six people were killed and more than two dozen wounded in a mass shooting incident at the July Fourth Independence Day parade in the wealthy suburb of Highland Park outside Chicago, Illinois last night.

Authorities said a 22-year-old man has been taken into police custody after an hours-long manhunt. The July 4 shooting was the latest in the shooting incidents marring the United States. Schools, churches, grocery stores, and now community parades have all become killing grounds in recent months.