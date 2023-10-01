इंडियन आवाज़     01 Oct 2023 01:59:55      انڈین آواز

US Shutdown: House Passes Bill to Keep Government Running for 45 Days

The House bill attracted strong bipartisan support and includes more domestic disaster relief aid but no money for Ukraine. 

Hours ahead of the deadline for a federal government shutdown, the House has passed a 45-day stopgap funding measure. The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.

The Republican bill evolved rapidly this morning. Democrats reviewed the language and then overwhelmingly supported the measure. It needed two-thirds of House members to support it, since it was brought up through an expedited process.

McCarthy’s speakership could now be on the line. Hardline conservatives threatened to oust him if he relied on Democratic votes to avert a shutdown.

