Maldives Presidential Elections: Counting of votes underway

Preliminary results show opposition PPM-PNC’s candidate Dr. Mohamed Muizzu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election

Counting of votes after the second round of Presidential Elections is underway in Maldives. As per the latest update, Dr. Muizzu of the PPM PNC coalition is ahead of incumbent President Ibrahim Solih of the MDP. As per the laws, at least 50% vote is necessary for a candidate to emerge victorious.



Earlier, polling was held at over 570 polling stations from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m. local time. The turnout has been reported to be 86 % which was more than the 78% reported in the first round.

Preliminary results place the opposition PPM-PNC’s presidential candidate Dr. Mohamed Muizzu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election Provisional results from nearly all of the 586 ballot boxes have now been announced, showing Muizzu winning Saturday’s run-off with more than 53 percent of the vote. The Dhauru newspaper, which tallied results from 568 boxes, said Muizzu obtained 53.73 percent of the vote while Solih took 46.27 percent.