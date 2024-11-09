The Indian Awaaz

US Prez-elect Trump appoints Susie Wiles as first female White House Chief of Staff

Nov 8, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed his campaign manager, Susie Wiles, as his Chief of Staff, making her the first woman to hold this influential cabinet position, heading the White House executive office.

Mr Trump described it as a well-deserved honour to have Ms Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in US history. The appointment marks the first of several expected staffing announcements as Trump prepares for his return to the White House on January 20.

The Chief of Staff serves as the gatekeeper for the President, the liaison to Congress and government departments, and plays a key role in steering policy decisions.

