In recent years, the U.S. has increasingly engaged in global conflicts. Although it has long maintained its supremacy, this dominance is now challenged by nations like Russia, Iran, China, and North Korea, which consistently undermine U.S. interests. This raises a crucial question: How long can the U.S. sustain its position as the world’s leading power? Modern warfare has shifted away from traditional combat to focus on economic and trade power. For superpowers like the U.S., Russia, and China, direct conflicts are often avoided due to their destructive consequences. Instead, contemporary warfare emphasizes economic competition, seeking to minimize human resource damage.

The Ukraine Conflict: Russia’s Strategic Trap for the U.S.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 intensify the challenging era for U.S. global dominance in the 21st century. This challenge began in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea, marking a significant shift in the geopolitical landscape. The following ongoing conflict has drawn the U.S. into a complex web of alliances and confrontations, as it navigates the implications of Russian aggression not only in Ukraine but also in the broader context of Eastern Europe and its relations with NATO allies. While Russia and Ukraine are directly engaged in conflict, Ukraine’s strategic position in Europe, tied with the U.S.’s role as a security provider for the Europe, has drawn the U.S. into the war. In exchange for supporting democratic values and spreading the moreover USA’s ideology, the U.S. has committed significant resources to Ukraine. The U.S. Congress has passed five bills, providing a total of $175 billion in aid, with $69.8 billion allocated for military support. As the war continues with no resolution in sight, Russia appears to be using Ukraine as a means to entangle the U.S., turning the conflict into a proxy war. The aim is not just a traditional military struggle, but an economic and trade battle designed to drain U.S. resources and force deeper involvement.

Iran and Its Non-State Actors: U.S. Drawn into the Israeli-Iranian Conflict

On the other hand, West Asia is one of the most volatile regions, continually facing threats and conflicts. The October 7, 2023, attack significantly escalated the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel, with Iran now indirectly involved in the conflict. Among approximately 17 countries in the region, Iran is notable for its potential to develop a nuclear bomb. Mao Zedong suggested that Israel and Taiwan act as a base for U.S. hegemony in an area of limited direct involvement. The Israel-Iran conflict entangles the U.S. in a broader struggle involving non-state actors backed by Iran.

Since October 7, 2023, the U.S. has provided $17.9 billion in the form of aid to Israel, but the conflict extends beyond these two nations. Israel is supported by Western allies, while Iran receives backing from China and Russia. Recently, China supplied Iran with advanced laser anti-drone systems, and reports indicate that Russia is delivering advanced air defense systems to Iran. Through its support for Israel, the U.S. finds itself indirectly involved, creating multiple fronts for rival nations and complicating the geopolitical landscape.

India-China Tensions: The U.S. Interest in Countering China’s Influence

As tensions between the U.S. and China have increasingly become a focal point in global politics, the U.S. has strategically turned to India as a key partner to counter China’s expanding influence in Asia. To curb China’s dominance, particularly in South and Southeast Asia and the South China Sea, the U.S. views India as the only regional power capable of challenging Beijing’s rise. Political scientist John J. Mearsheimer noted, “If the Chinese threat were to disappear, then the U.S. and India wouldn’t be nearly as friendly.” The partnership reflects the U.S.’s broader strategy of leveraging regional powers, as seen in its relations with Taiwan. Recent warnings from U.S. officials, such as General Mike Minihan’s statement about a potential conflict with China by 2025, further highlight the importance of the U.S.-India alignment in its long-term strategic objectives.

India and China, on the other hand, have a deep-rooted and complicated history. The Sino-Indian War of 1962 remains a key event that still impacts relations. Although their tensions are not as extreme as those between Russia and Ukraine or Iran and Israel, recent aggressive actions by China, such as the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, have escalated tensions. China’s rise, as documented by the Lowy Institute’s Asia Power Index ranking it as the second most powerful nation, only adds to the strained relationship. The U.S. has recognized India’s significance in balancing this power dynamic, turning the rivalry between India and China into a critical piece of its broader efforts to maintain influence in the region.

The Korean Peninsula: North Korea’s Provocations and U.S. Engagement

The Korean Peninsula is marked by a significant historical divide between North and South Korea. Recent events have heightened regional volatility, particularly with North Korea’s 2023 military parade showcasing its Hwasong-17 and Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missiles, believed capable of striking anywhere in the United States. Additionally, North Korea’s provocative release of trash balloons into South Korean territory in May 2024 serves as a political statement. Under the U.S.-ROK Mutual Defense Treaty, both nations commit to mutual defense against attacks from the North. Kim Jong-un has repeatedly threatened nuclear action against South Korea and the U.S., leading the South Korean president to assert that “The North Korean regime must abandon the delusion that nuclear weapons will protect them.” This exchange of threats is a strategy by North Korea to provoke reactions and test limits, further entangling the U.S. in another conflict front amidst its existing global tensions, including those in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Taiwan: The Red Line in U.S.-China Tensions

Taiwan is often regarded as a gateway for the United States in its strategic maneuvering against China. As articulated by Mao Zedong, the U.S. leverages Taiwan to gain influence in a region where its access is limited. Central to the ongoing tensions is China’s One China policy, which asserts that Taiwan is an integral part of its territory. However, the Taiwanese people frequently reject this claim and are actively struggling to establish themselves as an independent state. Taiwan is a democratic nation, and its independence is viewed as critical not only for regional stability but also for U.S. interests in the area.

The U.S. has recently ramped up its involvement in Taiwan by approving $567 million in military support, reinforcing its commitment to the island’s defense against potential aggression from China. On the other hand, Chinese President Xi Jinping has made it clear that the Taiwan issue represents a “first red line” that must not be crossed, indicating that China will not tolerate any moves toward formal independence. These geopolitical standoff highlights Taiwan’s significance as a proxy battleground for U.S.-China relations.

As tensions continue to escalate, the U.S. appears less concerned with defending Taiwan’s independence than with utilizing it as a strategic proxy to counter China’s growing influence. By consistently pushing Taiwan against China, the U.S. aims to contain and manage the perceived threat from Beijing. However, this strategy carries significant risks, as China views Taiwan as an integral part of its territory and has declared the issue a “red line” that must not be crossed. Consequently, the ongoing U.S. support for Taiwan may provoke China further, potentially opening yet another front in an already volatile geopolitical landscape. This dangerous dynamic underscore the risks of using Taiwan as a pawn in a larger game of power, where the consequences could echo across the region and beyond.

Todays, geopolitical landscape is tense with complexities and challenges that increasingly entangle the United States in conflicts around the world. From the volatile tensions in the Middle East and the confrontations on the Korean Peninsula to the rising rivalry with China over Taiwan, the U.S. finds itself in an unwarranted position. Its involvement often stems from treaties and alliances, such as those with South Korea and Taiwan, which compel it to act in defense of its partners even when the direct stakes for U.S. interests are not clear.

As the U.S. leverages these relationships to maintain its global hegemony, it risks becoming stuck in wars that could stretch its military and diplomatic resources thin. The ongoing conflicts serve as proxies for broader ideological battles, with the U.S. often using its allies as pawns to counter threats from adversaries like China and Russia.

This raises critical questions about the sustainability of U.S. dominance in an increasingly multipolar world. As the U.S. continues to engage in these complex geopolitical entanglements, the challenge remains: how long can the U.S. sustain its influence amid relentless pressures from rising powers and the intricacies of global politics? The path forward is uncertain, and the consequences of these engagements will shape the international order for years to come.

Mohammad Afzaal Rashid is a student of B.A Politics and Governance, Centre for Federal Studies, Public Policies and Governance, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi