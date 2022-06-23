US Prez calls on Congress to suspend federal gasoline & diesel taxes for 3 months

WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden has called on Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months in response to the country’s soaring energy prices. If the gas savings were fully passed along to consumers, people would save roughly 3.6 per cent at the pump when prices are averaging about 5 dollar a gallon nationwide. The White House in its fact sheet stated that at present the federal government charges an 18 cent tax per gallon of gasoline and a 24 cent tax per gallon of diesel. The move is the latest effort from countries around the world to address the soaring energy costs.