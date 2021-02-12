Netherlands hit by ‘first major snowstorm in decade’
US President Joe Biden revokes national emergency order used to fund Mexico border wall project

AMN/ WEB DESK

United States President Joe Biden has revoked the national emergency order used to fund former President Donald Trump’s Mexico border wall project. In a letter to Congress yesterday, Biden wrote that the order was unwarranted and said that no further tax dollars will be spent on the wall.

The announcement is the latest in a series of executive orders from President Biden that have rolled back key parts of the former president’s agenda.

In 2019, President Trump had declared a state of emergency over the southern border, which had allowed him to bypass Congress and use military funds for its construction. It is estimated that when Donald Trump left the Presidential office, about 25 billion dollars had been spent on the project.

