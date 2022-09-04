US: Plane lands safely after pilot threatens to hit Walmart

The pilot, who threatened to intentionally crash into a Walmart store in Tupelo, a city in the state of Mississippi in the United States, landed his plane and has been taken into custody, say reports.

A pilot who moved his plane above a Mississippi sky for hours and threatened to crash into a branch of Walmart has landed the plane safely after talks with police.

State Governor Tate Reeves tweeted that no one had been injured, offering his thanks to law enforcement in Tupelo.

A livestream by a reporter of local television station WTVA appeared to show the vehicle sitting in a field.

The Walmart and another nearby store were earlier evacuated, while citizens were asked to avoid the area.

He had been “threatening to intentionally crash into Walmart” on West Main in Tupelo, a city in northeast Mississippi in the United States. Police has evacuated the stores, said a release from the police department.

Police have also been able to begin talking with the pilot directly, it said.

Citizens are asked to avoid that area until all clear is given. With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than Tupelo, the police said in the statement.

The Tupelo Police Department is asking the people to disperse. All emergency services have been put on alert, it said.

The pilot is reported to have taken the small aircraft, a Beechcraft King Air 90, from Tupelo Airport. The plane is a nine-seater with two engines.

State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation, Governor Tate Reeves said.