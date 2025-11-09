The Indian Awaaz

US: Over 1,700 Flights Cancelled Amid Shutdown Chaos

Nov 9, 2025

WEB DESK

The US, Air travel chaos continues as airlines have cancelled more than 1,700 flights amid the ongoing government shutdown. Thousands of flights were also delayed due to severe staffing shortages among air traffic controllers as they missed paychecks amid the budget impasse.

New York City’s three major airports-Newark Liberty International, LaGuardia, and John F. Kennedy International -experienced hours-long delays Yesterday. Major airports in Chicago, Denver, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, Phoenix, Seattle, and Orlando also reported significant disruptions.

This comes after the FAA ordered airlines to reduce domestic flights by 4 per cent at 40 of the country’s busiest airports, officials say. The cut is necessary to maintain safety standards during the shutdown. 

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has said, the number could rise as high as 15-20 per cent if Congress does not resolve the budget deadlock soon.

