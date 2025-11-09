Tsunami Warning in Japan After Magnitude 6.7 Quake

WEB DESK

Japan Meteorological Agency today issued a tsunami advisory for Iwate Prefecture after an earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck in the Pacific off northeastern Japan, causing a power outage and a temporary partial suspension of Shinkansen bullet train services.

The Japan Meteorological Agency stated that a tsunami of up to 1 metre could reach the prefecture due to the temblor, which struck off the Sanriku coast at a depth of about 10 kilometres. The earthquake, which occurred at 5:03 pm, was measured 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in some parts of Iwate and Miyagi prefectures.

Meanwhile, the Tohoku Shinkansen between Sendai and Shin-Aomori stations started operating after the temporary suspension.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on social media urges people to evacuate from the coast. She asked people to be alert, as aftershocks are possible, and a tsunami that may come later could be larger than expected.