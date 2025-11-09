Sacred Buddha Relics from India Reaches Bhutan for Public Exhibition

S.N. Verma

In a profound sign of spiritual and cultural engagement, the sacred relics of Lord Buddha, housed in the National Museum in New Delhi, have arrived in Bhutan for a public exhibition from November 8th to 18th.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people and leadership of Bhutan for the reverent welcome extended to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha brought from India. Mr. Modi stated that these relics symbolize the eternal message of peace, compassion, and harmony.

Mr. Modi remarked that Lord Buddha’s teachings are a sacred link between the shared spiritual heritage of our two countries.



The Indian delegation, led by Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, includes senior Buddhist monks and officials. This exhibition marks another important milestone in the enduring cultural and spiritual partnership between India and Bhutan.

Upon arrival at Paro International Airport, the Holy Relics were received with deep respect by His Excellency Tshering, Minister of Home Affairs of the Royal Government of Bhutan, His Excellency Tshoki Lopen, President of the Central Monastic Body of Bhutan, and Norbu Wangchuck, Mayor of Paro (Dzongkhag), Mr. Sandeep Arya, Ambassador of India to Bhutan, and senior Bhutanese officials and monks. The Queen Mother of Bhutan, Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, and His Royal Highness Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck also paid their respects and reverence to the Holy Relics during the ceremony.

After the ceremonial welcome, the Holy Relics were taken to the Grand Kuenre Hall of Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu.