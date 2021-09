AMN

In the US Open, No. 1 Novak Djokovic inched closer to a Calendar Grand Slam as he reached the semi-finals at the US Open, beating Italian Matteo Berrettini in four sets last night.He will face no 4 seeded Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev in the semifinal clash.

Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev has also entered the semifinals after defeating unseeded Lloyd Harris of South Africa in straight sets.