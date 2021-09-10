Final Test between India, England called off due to Covid-19 fears

AMN

The fifth and final Test between India and England at Old Trafford in Manchester has called off due to Covid-19 fears in the Indian camp today just hours before the scheduled start of play.

England and Wales Cricket Board has issued an official statement confirming the cancellation of the match.

The development came after a meeting between officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the ECB less than three hours before the toss was scheduled to be held.

The visitors led by Virat Kohli are leading the series 2-1.