US Open: Iga Swiatek to take on Daria Saville in second round

In US Open Tennis, world No. 1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek of Poland will take on Australia’s Daria Saville in the second round at the Arthur Ashes Stadium in New York tonight. In another match, second seed and three-time winner Djokovic of Serbia will face Spain’s Bernabe Zapata Miralles while Frances Tiafoe of USA will compete against Sebastian Ofner of Austria.

In women’s Singles Coco Gauff of USA willl take on Russia’s Mirra Andreeva in the second round.

On Tuesday (29 August 2023), Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the second round when his opponent, Germany’s Dominik Koepfer, retired injured midway through their first-round match. Koepfer stopped playing while trailing 6-2, 3-2 after an ankle injury. On the other hand, Italian player Jannik Sinner beat Yannick Hanfmann of Germany to enter the second round. Gaël Monfils of France also reached the next round defeating Japan’s Taro Daniel. Earlier, world No. 3 Russian player Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev of Germany, star Serbian player Novak Djokovic, Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud of Norway also progressed to the second round of Men’s Singles .



In Women’s Singles, world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus has cruised to the second round defeating Belgian player Maryna Zanevska 6-3, 6-2 yesterday. However, veteran US player Venus Williams crashed out of the tournament after a one sided defeat against Belgian player Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-1.