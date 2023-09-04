US Open: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden facing Julian Cash-Henry Patten in pre quaterfinal of Men’s Doubles

AMN/ WEB DESK

Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden are now playing against British duo of Julian Cash and Henry Patten in US Open Tennis Men’s Doubles Round of 16.



In mixed doubles Round of 16, Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi will play the all American duo of Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton tomorrow.



In Women’s Singles, Wang Xinyu of China will clash with world number 10 Czech player Karolína Muchová while Coco Gauff of USA will face Danish Caroline Wozniacki in Round of 16 tonight.



In other pre-quarterfinal matches, second seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will face Russia’s Daria Kasatkina while Chinese Qinwen Zheng will take on Tunisian Ons Jabeur tomorrow. The 3rd seed American Jessica Pegula will face compatriot Madison Keys in another Round of 16 encounter.



In Men’s Singles Round of 16, No. 14 seed Tommy Paul Ben will take on Shelton Shelton in an all-American showdown tonight. In other pre-quarterfinal matches, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will face Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi while the three-time winner Novak Djokovic will clash with Croatian Borna Gojo tomorrow.