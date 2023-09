AMN/ WEB DESK

Former captain of Zimbabwe cricket team, Heath Streak died on Sunday at the age of 49, his family confirmed on social media. Streak had been battling liver cancer for a long period.



Streak took 216 wickets in 65 Tests. In 189 One-Day Internationals, he took 239 wickets and scored 2,943 runs. In both Tests and ODIs, he is by far Zimbabwe’s leading wicket-taker.