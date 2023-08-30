इंडियन आवाज़     30 Aug 2023 02:16:30      انڈین آواز

Govt to set up 1,000 Khelo India Centres in country within a year

Published On:

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has announced that one thousand Khelo India Centres will be established within a year in the country.

Launching key initiatives on Indian Sports in New Delhi on the occasion of National Sports Day on 29 Aug 2023, the Minister said that it will not only provide employment opportunities to former athletes but also give budding sportspersons a chance to take guidance from the veterans. Mr Thakur also informed that the each player will receive five lakh rupees to procure equipments for their centres and per year another five lakh rupees for operational expenses. 

The Minister informed that to commemorate the National Sports Day, over 3500 events were observed across the nation. Appreciating the athletes of the country, he said that India won more medals at World University Games this time than in the sixty years. Mr Thakur also lauded the 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa for his remarkable performance at the recent Chess World Cup. 

The Minister launched the third edition of the Fit India Quiz, among other initiatives. On the occasion, Mr Thakur also launched an Information booklet on Sports Infrastructure Projects sanctioned under the Khelo India Scheme as well as launched a National Sports Federations portal.

