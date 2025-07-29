US: NYPD officer among 4 killed in central Manhattan shooting

The death toll stands at 5, with 6 seriously injured, after Shane Tamura carried out a mass shooting at a Park Ave building in Manhattan, NY, per Fox News.
PHOTO SOCIAL MEDIA
AMN / WEB DESK
In the US, at least four people were reportedly killed, including a New York Police Department officer, in a shooting in New York’s central Manhattan yesterday. The shooter, tentatively identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura from Las Vegas, has also died from what police said was a self-inflicted injury. Police said that the suspected gunman, who is now dead, had a concealed carry license for a handgun.
As per media reports, he also had an expired private investigator license. In a social media post, New York Mayor Eric Adams said the officer had been struck down and expressed his deepest sympathies to the family of the officer. In another social media post, the Police said that the scene, around Park Avenue and East 51st Street, had been contained, and the lone shooter is dead.