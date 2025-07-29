US: NYPD officer among 4 killed in central Manhattan shooting

The death toll stands at 5, with 6 seriously injured, after Shane Tamura carried out a mass shooting at a Park Ave building in Manhattan, NY, per Fox News.

PHOTO SOCIAL MEDIA

AMN / WEB DESK

In the US, at least four people were reportedly killed, including a New York Police Department officer, in a shooting in New York’s central Manhattan yesterday. The shooter, tentatively identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura from Las Vegas, has also died from what police said was a self-inflicted injury. Police said that the suspected gunman, who is now dead, had a concealed carry license for a handgun.

"He died as he lived, a hero."



NYPD Commissioner Tisch says officer killed in Midtown Manhattan office shooting leaves behind two young boys and a wife pregnant with their third child. pic.twitter.com/PaUmzjTzr7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 29, 2025

As per media reports, he also had an expired private investigator license. In a social media post, New York Mayor Eric Adams said the officer had been struck down and expressed his deepest sympathies to the family of the officer. In another social media post, the Police said that the scene, around Park Avenue and East 51st Street, had been contained, and the lone shooter is dead.

Police Officer Didarul Islam represented the very best of our department.



He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short today.



We join in prayer during this time of incomprehensible pain. We will forever honor his legacy.#FidelisAdMortem pic.twitter.com/vkBZetsz2N — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 29, 2025