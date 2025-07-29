Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

UN Chief warns of breaking point in Israeli-Palestinian conflict, urges action at peace conference

Jul 29, 2025
AMN / WEB DESK

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has reached a breaking point.

Speaking at a peace conference in New York yesterday, he called for urgent and decisive action. Mr. Guterres said the path to a two-state solution is collapsing and must be reversed. He praised France and Saudi Arabia for organizing the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine. He described the event as a rare and vital chance to move from words to action. The UN chief urged world leaders not to let the conference become just another talk shop.

He said it must be a turning point that brings real and lasting progress.

Mr. Guterres reaffirmed support for two independent and sovereign states — Israel and Palestine — living side by side in peace. He said both states must have secure borders based on the pre-1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the capital of both.

