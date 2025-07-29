Iran warns of decisive response if US, Israel attack again amid rising nuclear tensions

Iran’s Foreign Minister has warned that his country would respond to the United States and Israel more decisively should they attack Iran again. The comments appeared to be in response to remarks by US President Donald Trump yesterday, who had threatened to wipe out the Islamic Republic’s nuclear programme if it resumed atomic activities following a round of US strikes last month. In a social media post, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, if aggression is repeated, Iran will not hesitate to react in a more decisive manner and in a way that will be impossible to cover up.

It remains unclear how much damage was caused by the US strikes on Tehran’s nuclear facilities, which came after Israel launched a surprise bombing campaign. It had been said, the bombing aimed at preventing Iran from obtaining an atomic weapon. Israel’s attacks had derailed US-Iran nuclear negotiations that began in April.