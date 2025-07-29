Kim Yo Jong dismisses U.S. intent for diplomacy, says denuclearization talks are a ‘Mockery’

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un dismissed the U.S.’s intent to resume diplomacy on North Korea’s denuclearisation, saying that the North flatly opposes any attempt to deny its position as a nuclear-armed state. In a statement carried by state media, Kim Yo Jong said personal relations between her brother and US President Donald Trump were not bad.

But she said if their relations are to serve the purpose of North Korea’s denuclearisation, North Korea would view it as nothing but a mockery. Kim Yo Jong said, if the U.S. fails to accept the changed reality and persists in the failed past, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea-U.S. meeting will remain a hope of the U.S. side. She said she was responding to reported comments by a U.S. official that Trump is open to talks on denuclearisation.