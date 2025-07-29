Thailand accuses Cambodia of ceasefire breach amid ongoing border clashes

AMN / WEB DESK

Thailand has accused Cambodia of violating a ceasefire agreement reached yesterday, saying clashes continued despite a deal aimed at ending five days of fighting. Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, Major General Winthai Suvaree, said Cambodia had attacked Thai territory in several places overnight.

He said Thailand regarded this as a deliberate violation of the agreement, aimed at destroying trust between them. Winthai added that the Thai military had immediately stopped fire at midnight, but that it did respond to Cambodia’s actions. He said the Thai side did not use military force to invade, but to prevent encroachment and maintain national sovereignty under international rules.

The two sides had agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire yesterday after talks in Malaysia that aimed to halt the worst fighting between the neighbouring countries in more than a decade.

At least 38 people have been killed and more than 300,000 displaced by clashes that erupted on the countries’ shared border on Thursday.