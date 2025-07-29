Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

China: Over 30 killed, thousands evacuated as heavy rain & flooding Hit Beijing, other cities

Jul 29, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

In China, more than 30 people have been killed by heavy rain and flooding in Beijing and its neighbouring region. The Chinese state media has reported that tens of thousands more were evacuated from the capital.

The State broadcaster CCTV said, as of midnight yesterday, 28 people had died in Beijing’s hard-hit Miyun district and two others in Yanqing district. Both are outlying parts of the sprawling city, far from downtown. Yesterday, a landslide in neighbouring Hebei province killed four people, with eight others still missing. Heavy rain started over the weekend and intensified around Beijing and surrounding provinces yesterday, with the capital getting rainfall of up to 543.4mm in its northern districts. Roads and communication infrastructure were damaged, and 136 villages were left without power as of midnight yesterday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered all-out search and rescue efforts to minimise casualties. Beijing issued its highest-level rain and flood alerts yesterday, advising residents not to leave their homes

