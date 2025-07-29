Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

US: Trump sets 10–12 day deadline for Russia to agree to Ukraine ceasefire

Jul 29, 2025
US President sets 10–12 day deadline for Russia to agree to Ukraine ceasefire

AMN / WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has presented a new, shorter deadline of ten or 12 days for Russia to agree to a ceasefire over the war in Ukraine. The US president said there was no reason to wait any longer, as no progress towards peace had been made.

Two weeks ago, Trump said, President Vladimir Putin had 50 days to end the war or Russia would face severe tariffs. Speaking at a news conference in Scotland, Trump said he would confirm the new deadline on Tuesday, but reiterated the threat to impose sanctions and secondary tariffs on Moscow.

Earlier in July, he said, those would amount toa  100 per cent tax imposed on any country that trades with Russia. Speaking after a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland, Trump again expressed his disapproval at Putin’s actions in Ukraine, where war rages on three and a half years into Russia’s full-scale invasion.

