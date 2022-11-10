US Midterm elections: Republicans close in on House majority, Senate still up for grabs

AMN / WEB DESK

Republicans were edging closer to securing a majority in the House of Representatives in the United States, while control of the Senate hung in the balance in midterm elections.

According to media reports, Republicans had captured at least 210 House seats. They are closing in on the 218 seats they need to wrest control of the House from Democrats.

Meanwhile, there were 33 House contests yet to be decided. However, the fate of the Senate was far less certain. Either party could seize control by sweeping too-close-to-call races in Nevada and Arizona, where officials are methodically tallying thousands of uncounted ballots.

President Joe Biden has expressed relief after Democrats fended off major Republican gains in the midterms. Speaking at the White House yesterday, he said the results, so far, had made him breathe a sigh of relief.