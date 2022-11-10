FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Nov 2022 06:59:14      انڈین آواز

US Midterm elections: Republicans close in on House majority, Senate still up for grabs

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

In the United States, Republicans were edging closer to securing a majority in the House of Representatives early today, while control of the Senate hung in the balance in midterm elections.

According to media reports, Republicans had captured at least 210 House seats. They are closing in on the 218 seats they need to wrest control of the House from Democrats.

Meanwhile, there were 33 House contests yet to be decided. However, the fate of the Senate was far less certain. Either party could seize control by sweeping too-close-to-call races in Nevada and Arizona, where officials are methodically tallying thousands of uncounted ballots.

President Joe Biden has expressed relief after Democrats fended off major Republican gains in the midterms. Speaking at the White House yesterday, he said the results, so far, had made him breathe a sigh of relief.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

T-20 World Cup: England beats India by 10 wickets, enters the final 

In  T20 Cricket World Cup, England today entered the final defeating India by 10 wickets in the second semi-f ...

T-20 World Cup: India lock horns with England in Semi-final

England WON THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO FIELD INDIA1st Inns168 - 6RR: 8.4 India lock horns with England in t ...

ICC T20 Cricket World Cup: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 7 wickets; enter finals

AMN In the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup, Pakistan entered the finals of the tournament by defeating New Zealan ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart