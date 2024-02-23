Raisina Dialogue to witness several insightful discussions on last day in New Delhi

AMN

India’s flagship conference- the Raisina Dialogue will witness several insightful discussion during various sessions on the third and last day today in New Delhi. The sessions are based on the subjects including Multilateralism, Pluralism, and Global Governance; Rights, Security and Innovation in the Digital Century and Strategic Autonomy for Asia in a Decoupling World.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, Nvay Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia Krišjānis Kariņš, Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovak Republic Juraj Blanar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Czech Republic Jan Lipavský, Foreign Minister of Nepal Narayan Prakash Saud and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania Igli Hasani will address different sessions at the Raisina Dialogue today. Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra will give the Closing Remarks.

The three-day Dialogue is witnessing participation of representatives from over 100 countries including Ministers, former Heads of State and Heads of Government, Military Commanders, Captains of Industry, Technology Leaders, Academics, Journalists, and Scholars on Strategic Affairs.