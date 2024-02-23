इंडियन आवाज़     23 Feb 2024 09:00:13      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Dubai introduces 5-year multiple entry visa for Indian tourists to enhance travel and economic ties

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In a bid to promote economic collaborations and encouraging tourism and business ties, Dubai has introduced a five-year multiple-entry visa for Indian tourists. According to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the visa issued within two to five working days, allows a 90-day stay, extendable once for a similar period, with a total stay not exceeding 180 days in a year. Through this initiative, tourists can leverage multiple entries and exits, providing operational flexibility for business engagements, leisure travel, and seamless connectivity.

According to DET, Dubai experienced a surge in tourism from India, welcoming 2.46 million overnight visitors in 2023. This signifies a substantial increase from the 1.84 million tourists in 2022, surpassing the pre-pandemic figure of 1.97 million visitors in 2019.

Bader Ali Habib, Regional Head of Proximity Markets, DET, highlighted the long-standing relationship with India and the significant contribution of Indian tourists to Dubai’s record-breaking tourism sector in 2023.

India, with a remarkable 34 percent year-on-year growth, maintains its position as the leading source market for Dubai. The introduction of the multiple-entry visa will strengthen the relationship, making Dubai an even more accessible and appealing destination for Indian nationals.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر،طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد-URDU

نئی دہلی شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک رو ...

اردو کے معروف شاعر گلزار اور سنسکرت کے اسکالر جگت گرو رام بھدراچاریہ کو 58 واں گیان پیٹھ ایوارڈ دیا جائے گا۔

اردو کے معروف شاعر گلزار اور سنسکرت کے اسکالر جگت گرو رام بھد ...

مسلم تعلیمی اداروں میں غیر مسلم طلبہ کی اکثریت، رپورٹ

جاوید اختر ایک تحقیقاتی رپورٹ کے مطابق ہندوستان میں مسلما ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart