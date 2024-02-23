Dubai introduces 5-year multiple entry visa for Indian tourists to enhance travel and economic ties

AMN

In a bid to promote economic collaborations and encouraging tourism and business ties, Dubai has introduced a five-year multiple-entry visa for Indian tourists. According to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the visa issued within two to five working days, allows a 90-day stay, extendable once for a similar period, with a total stay not exceeding 180 days in a year. Through this initiative, tourists can leverage multiple entries and exits, providing operational flexibility for business engagements, leisure travel, and seamless connectivity.

According to DET, Dubai experienced a surge in tourism from India, welcoming 2.46 million overnight visitors in 2023. This signifies a substantial increase from the 1.84 million tourists in 2022, surpassing the pre-pandemic figure of 1.97 million visitors in 2019.

Bader Ali Habib, Regional Head of Proximity Markets, DET, highlighted the long-standing relationship with India and the significant contribution of Indian tourists to Dubai’s record-breaking tourism sector in 2023.

India, with a remarkable 34 percent year-on-year growth, maintains its position as the leading source market for Dubai. The introduction of the multiple-entry visa will strengthen the relationship, making Dubai an even more accessible and appealing destination for Indian nationals.